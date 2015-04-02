VHHS team earns top UIL honors at Fort Hancock

BY PAM YOUNG
The UIL Academic District Meet competed at Fort Hancock High School on March 28 and became the Academic Champions for District 6-AA. Listed below are the contests, and the students who placed in them:
CALCULATOR APPLICATIONS
1st Manv Patel, 2nd Fabian Baeza, 3rd Leslie Jones, 4th Isela Velez. 1st Place Team: VHHS
CURRENT ISSUES AND EVENTS
1st Diff Torres, 3rd Steven Urias, 4th Matthew Acosta, 5th Alyssa Corrales, 1st Place Team: VHHS
EDITORIAL WRITING
1st Crystal Valdez, 2nd Ashanti Garcia, 3rd Jacelynn Lucas.
FEATURE WRITING
1st Ashanti Garcia, 2nd Jacelynn Lucas, 3rd Crystal Valdez.
HEADLINE WRITING
1st Darden Morris
NEWSWRITING
1st Crystal Valdez, 2nd Ashanti Garcia, 3rd Jacelynn Lucas.
1st PLACE JOURNALISM TEAM: VHHS LITERARY CRITICISM
1st Diff Torres, 2nd Calise Cottrell
MATHEMATICS
1st Manav Patel, 5th Isela Velez, 5th Jacqualine Santa Cruz, 5th Fabian Baeza. 3-Way Tie
2nd Place Team: VHHS
INFORMATIVE SPEAKING
1st Camille Uranga
POETRY INTERPRETATION
1st Camille Uranga, 2nd Briana Sanchez.
PROSE INTERPRETATION
1st Darden Morris, 2nd Noah Garcia, 3rd Samantha Cabezuela
PERSUASIVE SPEAKING
1st Kyle Seyffert, 2nd Alyssa Corrales, 3rd Amanda Ramirez
1st Place Speech Team: VHHS
READY WRITING
1st Carlos Guerrero, 3rd Crystal Valdez, 4th Amanda Ramirez
SCIENCE
1st Carlos Guerrero, 5th Jaime Santa Cruz
TOP SCORE PHYSICS: Carlos Guerrero
SOCIAL STUDIES
1st Carlos Guerrero, 2nd Diff Torres, 3rd Matthew Acosta, 4th Steven Urias.
1ST PLACE TEAM: VHHS SPELLING & VOCABULARY
1st Darden Morriss, 2nd Justice Santa Cruz
Students receiving 1st-3rd places and 1st place teams in everything except for Journalism and Speech advance to the Regional contest at Odessa on April 25. These students have been working hard for months, and are deserving of your congratulations.
Along with these students, the One Act Play, “Twelve Angry Jurors,” advanced to the Bi-District Competition to be held here on April 8.
You will not be admitted in to the auditorium once a play has begun. You may, however, come in between plays. They will run back-to-back, so your best bet is to be here for all the shows! They start at 1 p.m, promptly, so, come early.
Congratulations to all these students and their sponsors/coaches/directors.
