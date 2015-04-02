VHHS team earns top UIL honors at Fort Hancock

BY PAM YOUNG

The UIL Academic District Meet competed at Fort Hancock High School on March 28 and became the Academic Champions for District 6-AA. Listed below are the contests, and the students who placed in them:

CALCULATOR APPLICATIONS

1st Manv Patel, 2nd Fabian Baeza, 3rd Leslie Jones, 4th Isela Velez. 1st Place Team: VHHS

CURRENT ISSUES AND EVENTS

1st Diff Torres, 3rd Steven Urias, 4th Matthew Acosta, 5th Alyssa Corrales, 1st Place Team: VHHS

EDITORIAL WRITING

1st Crystal Valdez, 2nd Ashanti Garcia, 3rd Jacelynn Lucas.

FEATURE WRITING

1st Ashanti Garcia, 2nd Jacelynn Lucas, 3rd Crystal Valdez.

HEADLINE WRITING

1st Darden Morris

NEWSWRITING

1st Crystal Valdez, 2nd Ashanti Garcia, 3rd Jacelynn Lucas.

1st PLACE JOURNALISM TEAM: VHHS LITERARY CRITICISM

1st Diff Torres, 2nd Calise Cottrell

MATHEMATICS

1st Manav Patel, 5th Isela Velez, 5th Jacqualine Santa Cruz, 5th Fabian Baeza. 3-Way Tie

2nd Place Team: VHHS

INFORMATIVE SPEAKING

1st Camille Uranga

POETRY INTERPRETATION

1st Camille Uranga, 2nd Briana Sanchez.

PROSE INTERPRETATION

1st Darden Morris, 2nd Noah Garcia, 3rd Samantha Cabezuela

PERSUASIVE SPEAKING

1st Kyle Seyffert, 2nd Alyssa Corrales, 3rd Amanda Ramirez

1st Place Speech Team: VHHS

READY WRITING

1st Carlos Guerrero, 3rd Crystal Valdez, 4th Amanda Ramirez

SCIENCE

1st Carlos Guerrero, 5th Jaime Santa Cruz

TOP SCORE PHYSICS: Carlos Guerrero

SOCIAL STUDIES

1st Carlos Guerrero, 2nd Diff Torres, 3rd Matthew Acosta, 4th Steven Urias.

1ST PLACE TEAM: VHHS SPELLING & VOCABULARY

1st Darden Morriss, 2nd Justice Santa Cruz

Students receiving 1st-3rd places and 1st place teams in everything except for Journalism and Speech advance to the Regional contest at Odessa on April 25. These students have been working hard for months, and are deserving of your congratulations.

Along with these students, the One Act Play, “Twelve Angry Jurors,” advanced to the Bi-District Competition to be held here on April 8.

You will not be admitted in to the auditorium once a play has begun. You may, however, come in between plays. They will run back-to-back, so your best bet is to be here for all the shows! They start at 1 p.m, promptly, so, come early.



Congratulations to all these students and their sponsors/coaches/directors.