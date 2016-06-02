Former CCAISD teacher Ellen Buchhorn is 2016 Commencement Speaker

By Sondra McCoy, CCASID Counselor lass of 2016

This year’s Class of 2016 Commencement Speaker is Mrs. Ellen Buchhorn. Mrs. Buchhorn was born in Ferndale, Michigan. She graduated from Pecos High School and attended Sul Ross State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree and completing some Biology graduate courses. She is a current member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and has been the Chamber of Commerce Teach of the Year.

Mrs. Buchhorn was a science teacher for 41 years. She taught 7th and 8th grade science classes at Van Horn Junior High for 36 of those 41 years and retired in 2013. Mrs. Buchhorn has devoted her life to teaching generations of students in our community. It is an honor to have her as the guest speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony.

Mrs. Buchhorn has been married to Mr. Bo Buchhorn for 49 years. Mr. Buchhorn also taught high school science classes for 41 years, the majority of which were at Van Horn High School. They have a son, Robert Buchhorn, who graduated from Van Horn High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture at Texas A & M University.