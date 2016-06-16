Where are they now? – Ramon Garcia & Skip Lovelady

Ramon Garcia –

Ramon Garcia is a 1985 graduate of Van Horn High School, where he played trumpet as a member of the Eagle Band. He has been married to Maria Garcia for 25 years and they are the proud parents of two lovely daughters, Zoey Rey, age13 and Ashley Rey, age 11.

Ramon has lived in Sugarland, Texas for the past 14 years and is employed as a receiving and inventory control manager for Rilco Manufacturing.

Skip Lovelady

I haven’t been “Skipper” since High School. I shortened it to just Skip. I can’t get some people to break old habits LOL

After leaving Van Horn, I worked in discount stores and managed a variety store until Walmart put them out of business. I then started working on RV’s ( travel trailers and motorhomes ) and opened up a mobile repair service for 35 years and retired in the Spring of 2014.

Physically, I resided in the Amarillo area to the Dallas area to Pigeon Forge, TN and now reside permanently in Baytown, Texas, which is a suburb due east of Houston.