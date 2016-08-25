Van Horn – The Office of State Senator José Rodríguez will be holding Mobile Office Hours today at the Culberson County Courthouse. A representative will be in the courtroom from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Constituents are welcome to come by and meet with the Daniel Hernandez, Constituent Affairs Liaison for Culberson County, where he will be on hand to answer questions and provide constituent services to residents of Culberson County.

“Allowing easy access to the Senate District 29 staff members and office resources is something I continually strive to improve on. My office has a responsibility to make itself accessible to the residents of the district and my hope is that this continuing series of mobile office hours will provide easier access to the resources we can offer for our constituents,” said Rodríguez.

For more information on the Mobile Office Hours or to reach our office, contact Daniel Hernandez at Daniel.Hernandez@senate.texas.gov or by phone at 432-729-4800.

What: Senate District 29 Mobile Office Hours

When: Thursday, August 25, 2016, 9:00 am until 12:00 pm

Where: Culberson County Courthouse, Courtroom

300 La Caverna Street, Van Horn, TX, 79855