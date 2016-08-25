Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I would like to publicly thank J & M Tire Repair and garage for their honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity in doing business. As a woman who is basically clueless as to repairs and basic maintenance of a vehicle beyond keeping the gas tank filled and changing the oil every 3000 miles or 3 months, I cannot adequately express my gratitude and relief in knowing when I pull into Guillen’s, I will be treated with respect and fairness.

Actually, it even goes beyond that. Both Mr. Guillen and Myrna are more than fair. They realize that patron’s loyalty and appreciation is even more valuable than the monetary profit they could gain.

There are other businesses in our fair city who also treat customers fairly and with respect, and I am grateful to them as well, but last week Myrna and her assistant fixed a problem with my truck that they could have said was too time consuming or they could have done the job and charged me an exorbitant fee for labor. It has happened to me before–not in Van Horn, but in other towns.

I’m grateful that I live in a town where people and their problems are solved in a reasonable and friendly manner, and that I can depend on quality service people like these to help out when we need them!

Thanks again, J & M Tire Shop!!!

Sincerely,

Pam Young