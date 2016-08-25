Two-man scramble results

City employees Rafael and Roul Rodriguez at Mountain View Golf Course.

By Lisa Morton

The Town of Van Horn held the annual Mountain View Golf Tournament this past weekend with a full tournament and participants from as far away as Indiana, Phoenix, Albuquerque and Austin. Raul and his brother Rafael Rodriguez have been promoting and running the event with help from the city and employees for about 16 years and they were not short on help, donors and sponsor this year. Previous city employee Sabino Talavera was ready to help once again and the loud speaker announcer/organizer was Chito Ramirez from Odessa.

Local business sponsors this year were, Van Horn State Bank, Knights Inn, El Capitan Hotel, Culberson County Hospital, Porter’s Grocery Store and L&F Distributors from El Paso. Concession stand food was prepared by Rosa Rodriguez and a Saturday evening meal was prepared by Martha Corrales.

Winners are as follows: Championship Flight – 1st place, Joseph Corrales and Felipe Fierro with a score of 123. 2nd place tie went to, Danny Jurado and Chris Faultner, 125 and Willie Teran and James Silva, also 125. First Flight – 1st place, John Granado and Nick Granado, 134. 2nd place tie went to, Cuco Corrales and Phil Landis, 135 and Danny Rios and Jose Rodriguez, also 135. Second Flight – 1st place, Javier Mendoza and Don Heath, 140. 2nd place, Sabino Talavera and Moe Talavera, 141. 3rd place, Danny Chavez and Alton Bybee, 143. Third Flight – 1st place tie went to Danny Urias and Joseph Valdez, 146 ad Zeke Rodarte and Luis Blanco, aslo with 146. 3rd place, Chumpy Mendoza and David Mendoza, 147. Fourth Flight – 1st place, Emilio Tarango and Luis Abrea, 146. 2nd place, Rocky Navarette and Tata Corrales, 152. 3rd place, Cass Luna and Jacob Luna, 158.