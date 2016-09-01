Tia Juana will cheerfully provide advice for anyone that asks. Just mail your questions to “Ask Tia Juana” at PO Box 8, Van Horn, Texas 79855. All questions will remain anonymous unless there is a chance for extortion. Disclaimer: Tia Juana is not a licensed counselor or therapist and none of the advice should be considered professional.

Dear Tia,

I have been dating the same girl for 3 years, and when we first started dating, she was very conservative, shy and reserved. However, in the last year and a half, she has made a complete turn-around in her behavior and her looks. I remember the change began after she and some of her friends went to a “Slipknot” concert—a heavy metal band. Soon after, she “surprised” me with a hideous tattoo on her back, and although I tried to be supportive, I really didn’t like it, but since it was where no one could really see it, I decided to make the best of it. Then came another, more hideous tattoo, this time more visible on her left chest. After a major fight, I gave in to keep the peace. Soon after came the piercings…first the eyebrows, nose, lip and finally the tongue! By this point, there was no hiding my dislike and disapproval. Now she says that she wants her entire arms tattooed…sleeves is what she calls them. How can I get her to stop?

The ink stinks

Dear Stinks,

Unfortunately, YOU can’t get her to stop…and at the rate she is going, she will soon be inking her way out of any career except with the circus. From what I hear and research I have done, tattoos can be addicting, with very few people stopping at just one. While there is nothing wrong with tattoos, there is still a stigma attached to excessive ink, and if your girlfriend intends on pursuing a career in education, law, or other conservative bastions, she is really limiting her options. Hopefully, she will limit her self-expression to the trunk and extremities and avoid the face. As for piercings, maybe she will not become a human pin cushion and will grow out of this fascination with body art before her 70th birthday when gravity will not be kind to her art.

Good luck!