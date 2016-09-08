Junior High, JV, and Varsity volleyball

By Rob Segura

In Volleyball, the Junior High teams played tough at the Pecos Tournament, with the scrappy 8th graders boasting promising talent for the future of the Lady Eagle’s Volleyball program as they came away with a third place win.

The JV and Varsity teams battled against Presidio, with the freshman team defeating Presidio’s freshman team. Coach Urias said, “The JV team came up just short but played great considering our JV team consists of mostly freshmen. Our passing and serving were much better as well as our transitioning”. Coach Urias congratulates all the girls for their hard work and their learning process as they move forward.

The Varsity team struggled some in the beginning, losing the first two sets. However, they recovered in the 3rd and 4th sets extending the match to 5 sets. Coach Urias noted that anyone who knows volleyball, understands how difficult it is to push a match to 5 sets after losing the first 2 sets. In the end, the Lady Eagles came up short with a score of 13-15 in the 5th set. Urias said, “The more we hit, the more they blocked but we kept coming. Our backs were against the rope several times but we kept pushing through. It was exhilarating watching our team fight to the finish. We won more in this loss then we have all season”.

from CCAISD Facebook post, Coach Erica Urias

The Lady Eagles were on the road today to take on the Lady Bears of Balmorhea. The JV team came out with an excellent first set. Their communication and transitioning was the best we’ve seen all season. They came up short in the second set but came back and took down the Lady Bears in the 3rd set. For a team of all Freshmen, it was great to see them work together so well. Well done JV!

The Varsity team came out on fire and took control in the first set. However, the Lady Bears had some excellent plays that kept us on our toes. There was some great ball movement on both ends both on offense and defense. This is the best Balmorhea offense that has come up against us in a while. It was great to see both sides work. However, our girls were dominant on defense, our best this season. We were in great position today and hustled every step of the way. It was awesome to see them move so well to the ball. Lately, it seems like our feet have been nailed to the court, and we were never in position to defend well, but not today. The Lady Eagles took down the Lady Bears in 3 sets.

On another note, collectively, the Seniors have really begun to step it up, and it’s spreading like wildfire. Well done, ladies! On Saturday we have Alpine, in Alpine. I believe it’s time for some redemption!