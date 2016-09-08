SOUP TRAVELER – ITALIAN SAUSAGE SOUP

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grovery store)

1 1/2 – 2 lbs bulk mild Italian sausage

1 large onion, rough chop

6 cups water

1 – 28 oz can crushed tomatoes, you can use diced, or whole

1/2 cup chopped green pepper ( optional )

2 small zucchini, quartered and sliced, use any kind of squash you like

1 tbl beef soup base

1/2 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

3 oz pasta of choice, I like orzo

3 tbl grated Parmesan Cheese ( optional )

In a large dutch oven, soup pot or electric kettle, brown sausage and onions until the sausage no longer pink and onions are translucent; drain well.

Stir in the water, tomatoes, zucchini, green pepper (if using), beef base, basil, oregano and pepper.

Bring to a boil.

Stir in pasta.

Cover and simmer 10-15 minutes until pasta is tender.

Sprinkle with cheese if desired.

There you go, can’t get much simpler can it? Pair it with a loaf warm, crunchy french bread with lots and lots of butter and dig in. It’s even better the second day. You may have to add some additional water though as the pasta will absorb a lot of the liquid.

Kick it up a bit with some different vegetables, I’ve put in corn, beans, butternut squash, nobody says you have to do it my way, I’m opening the door and you are exploring all the different places you can go.

