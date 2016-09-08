By Rob Segura

The Van Horn Eagle football team traveled to Alpine to take on the Bucks in what proved to be a fight for the survival of the fittest. All the current rain in the area resulted in a hot muggy night for both teams causing issues with dehydration and cramping. Players dropped like flies, resulting in a frenzy of substitutions for both teams. The devastating results of the dehydration proved to be too much at the end, as the Eagles were only able to score a second quarter touchdown.

The Eagles scored first with 8:35 left in the second quarter. The Alpine bucks answered rather quickly as they drove the ball and scored their first touchdown with 7:21 showing on the clock in the second quarter. The Bucks did manage to score their extra point, bringing the score to 7 – 6. Alpine scored again before the half making the score 13 to 6 with 1:40 left in the half. The Eagles received the ball before the half, and in a rush to score before the half, Jose Baeza left the field limping on a running play with 2 seconds left in the half. This injury proved to be a costly play for the Eagles as number 7, running back for the Eagles, was not able perform at his best.

In the second half the Alpine bucks methodically scored two more touchdowns and took advantage of the usual high-octane Eagle offense. In a hurry to catch up, the Eagles threw a fourth quarter interception to end all hopes of getting another score. The frustration of the moment carried over to the Eagles sideline as Coach Gibson ejected one of his players out of the game. Hydration and injuries for the Eagles seemed to be a key factor in their one-sided match-up leading to a disappointing final score for the game with Alpine Bucks 25 and the Van Horn Eagles 6. The Eagles are scheduled at home tomorrow to take on Kermit at 7:30 p.m.