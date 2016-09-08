Where are they now? – Cindy Pearce

Editor’s note: This feature is dedicated to profiling Van Horn High School Alumni and updating locals on what became of them after graduation. The Advocate welcomes information for publication on VHHS Alumni and will try to highlight two Van Horn Eagles every week.

Cindy Pearce attended Van Horn High School as a freshman and sophomore in 1979-81 where she was a proud member of the Eagle Band playing trumpet and other brass instruments. Her parents were Reverend Guy Pearce, the pastor of the First United Methodist Church and Bette Pearce.

Cindy has four siblings but only her brother, Ted, lived in Van Horn. She and her family moved to New Mexico from Van Horn and graduated from Gadsden High School in Anthony, New Mexico in 1983. She is the proud mother of three sons, Jerod, Jody and Josh and she currently lies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where most of her family lives. She and her significant other, Jim Wall, run a roofing business while she is pursuing a degree as a respiratory therapist. She is loving life and is anxiously awaiting grandkids to make her life even better.