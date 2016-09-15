County adopts deficit budget funded from carryover and savings

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County Commissioners met to review the final draft of the FY 2016-2017 budget. As previously reported, the proposed budget will exceed projected revenues and carryover by approximately $245,000. The County does not propose to increase the property taxes above the effective tax rate calculation. Instead, this excess will be funded by reserve funds currently in savings accounts.

After adopting the proposed FY 2016-2017 budget as presented, the Court then adopted the 2016 effective tax rate of $.39023/$100 valuation. This will be allocated with $.33784 to General Fund, $.02624 to Farm to Market/Flood Control Fund, and $.02615 to Special Road and Bridge Fund. The following discounts will be applied for the 2016 tax year: if paid in October–3% discount, November–2% discount, December–1% discount.

Omar Martinez and Jon M. Tabor from the Rio Grande Council of Governments (RGCOG) introduced themselves to the Court and outlined the services they provide to the region. They noted that they are available to provide support for any economic development initiatives that might interest the County. The RGCOG is currently updating the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the region. Martinez also facilitates the activities of the Far West Texas Water Planning Group.

Judge Urias informed the Court about a collapsed cesspool at the airport caused by the recent rains. He reported that he had Jeff McCoy make emergency improvements to abate the health hazard by installing an approved septic tank to keep the County in compliance with TCEQ and FAA regulations. The Commissioners approved payment for these improvements in the amount of $6,592.

The Commissioners received one bid for clearing the seven miles of property along the County dike. The Court approved the lone bid from Henry Carrasco Construction for $20,000 with County Attorney Steve Mitchell to draft the contract. The project will start on October 1 with an estimated 1.5 months to complete.

In other County business, the Court also

• Conducted an Executive Session with no action following in open session.

• Learned the CCAISD had submitted a request to hold the homecoming bonfire at the Industrial Park.

• Discussed needed repairs for the generator at the jail.

• Learned the airport sign had been completed.

• Learned that the door-to-door surveys for the TxCDBG program had qualified the County for County-wide grant applications.

• Heard reports on County Projects.

• Approved monthly reports.

• Approved August payroll and expenses.

Culberson County Commissioners met to review the final draft of the FY 2016-2017 budget. As previously reported, the proposed budget will exceed projected revenues and carryover by approximately $245,000. The County does not propose to increase the property taxes above the effective tax rate calculation. Instead, this excess will be funded by reserve funds currently in savings accounts.

After adopting the proposed FY 2016-2017 budget as presented, the Court then adopted the 2016 effective tax rate of $.39023/$100 valuation. This will be allocated with $.33784 to General Fund, $.02624 to Farm to Market/Flood Control Fund, and $.02615 to Special Road and Bridge Fund. The following discounts will be applied for the 2016 tax year: if paid in October–3% discount, November–2% discount, December–1% discount.

Omar Martinez and Jon M. Tabor from the Rio Grande Council of Governments (RGCOG) introduced themselves to the Court and outlined the services they provide to the region. They noted that they are available to provide support for any economic development initiatives that might interest the County. The RGCOG is currently updating the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the region. Martinez also facilitates the activities of the Far West Texas Water Planning Group.

Judge Urias informed the Court about a collapsed cesspool at the airport caused by the recent rains. He reported that he had Jeff McCoy make emergency improvements to abate the health hazard by installing an approved septic tank to keep the County in compliance with TCEQ and FAA regulations. The Commissioners approved payment for these improvements in the amount of $6,592.

The Commissioners received one bid for clearing the seven miles of property along the County dike. The Court approved the lone bid from Henry Carrasco Construction for $20,000 with County Attorney Steve Mitchell to draft the contract. The project will start on October 1 with an estimated 1.5 months to complete.

In other County business, the Court also

• Conducted an Executive Session with no action following in open session.

• Learned the CCAISD had submitted a request to hold the homecoming bonfire at the Industrial Park.

• Discussed needed repairs for the generator at the jail.

• Learned the airport sign had been completed.

• Learned that the door-to-door surveys for the TxCDBG program had qualified the County for County-wide grant applications.

• Heard reports on County Projects.

• Approved monthly reports.

• Approved August payroll and expenses.