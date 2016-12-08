Unique yard art at L & S Supercenter

The eccentric Mr. Shane Grubb of L & S Supercenter located on Broadway could not resist placing Superman’s closet in front of his business. Mr. Grubb plans to spruce up the attraction and add lights. The telephone both previously sat on the corner of McVay court in it’s useful days.
Is there any way to read past issues?
Sorry Mike. We don’t include archives online. Hard copies are in the office and available by appointment only.
Is there something in particular you might be looking for?
Lisa Morton, GM
The Van Horn Advocate