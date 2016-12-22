Bah Hum Bug! gets you time served

81 year old Lonnie Ritter will probably spend Christmas under lock and key at the Culberson County Jail after he allegedly threw a football size rock through the local McDonald’s large pane window Monday resulting in his arrest for felony criminal mischief. Local McDonald’s Area Manager, Victor Ramirez said Ritter was panhandling outside the business and became angry after he was discouraged by a patron. Ramirez also said they are open for business and their goal is to provide a safe environment for all our customers.

Photo by Culberson County Sheriff’s Office