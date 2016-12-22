Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church hosts its first ordination

Bishop Mark Seitz ordains Deacon Cong Vo surrounded by a large group of visiting clergy of the Catholic Church.

Photo by Gilda Morales

by Gilda Morales

This Saturday, December 17th, Seminarian Cong Vo became Deacon Cong Vo in the first Ordination in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn, Texas. The ordination was performed by Bishop Mark Seitz, and attended by 23 priests and deacons, many Nuns, Seminarians, local parishioners, and guests from all over Texas and the country. Those in attendance included Deacon Cong’s Godparents, members of the Vietnamese Congregation, a large group from San Antonio, from El Paso, Ft Hancock, Sierra Blanca, and Marfa. The church was packed to standing room only and was followed by a reception at the Community Center to celebrate the historical ordination for this parish.

This ordination marks one of the last steps in a long journey toward final ordination to the priesthood. All priests must successfully complete 8 years of education, including a Bachelor’s degree and at least one Master’s degree, plus a “Pastoral year” in a community chosen by the candidate’s bishop.