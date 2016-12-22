Where are they now? – Nicolas Claus

Editor’s note: This feature is dedicated to profiling Van Horn High School Alumni and updating locals on what became of them after graduation. The Advocate welcomes information for publication on VHHS Alumni and will try to highlight two Van Horn Eagles every week.

Nicolas Claus, who is known by most as “Santa Claus” or “Santa,” has been quite busy since his graduation from Van Horn High School in 1881. After taking a year to work as an intern to Saint Nicolas, Santa attended several colleges in Texas majoring in marketing and engineering. His post-graduate studies focused on improving logistics and delivery systems through the use of non-traditional methods such as sleds and reindeer. Rudolph Reindeer, Santa’s long-time employee, has overcome many hardships related to his red nose, was named the chief reindeer in charge of delivery operations several centuries ago. Santa has also revolutionized toy manufacturing using a small staff, Alabaster Snowball, Bushy Evergreen, Pepper Minstix, Shinny Upatree, Sugarplum Mary and Wunorse Openslae, six elves who have the most important jobs for Santa and insure the timely manufacturing of toys in time for Christmas year-in-and-year-out. More recently, Santa has implemented a new computerized data system that is capable of sorting children into categories of those who have been bad or good, for the purpose of gift distribution.

Santa married the love of his life, Mrs. Clause and although they have no children of their own, they embrace every child in the world as their own. Mr. and Mrs. Claus live at the North Pole during the Christmas season, but enjoy Florida and Acapulco after the busy holidays. Both wish Van Horn and the entire world a very Merry Christmas!