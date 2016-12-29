Obituaries – Maria Barragan

Spring, Texas – Maria Barragan formally of Valentine, Texas passedway on Saturday, December 17, 2016 in a Houston Area Hospital. Maria had been living in Spring, with her daughter since her husbands death in 1999.

Viewing was held at 3:00 PM at Sacred Heart Mission Church, and Rosary was recited on Monday, December 26, 2016 at 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Mission Church in Valentine, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Mission Church with Father Mike Alcuino of Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church in Presidio, Texas Officiating, with interment followed at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Valentine, Texas.

Mrs. Barragan was very social and loved attending church services and worshiping with family and friends as well as praying the Blessed Rosary with them, she was avid gardener and photographer. She enjoyed when family and friends visited her so she could make her famous homemade bread, as well as spending her free time listening to the radio.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Maria Leticia “Lety” Nunez and husband Rene, sisters: Ana Maria Saucedo, Adela Galindo and Blanca Aid a Lares; brothers: Salvador Galindo, Jesus Manuel Galindo, Ricardo Galindo, and Miguel Angel Galindo. Granddaughter: Briana Renee Nunez and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Barragan family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home with arrangements.

