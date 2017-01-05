Evan Hall ends 2016 high in the saddle

Evan Hall flanked by members of the WRCS in Amarillo

By Lisa Morton

Valentine High School freshman Evan Hall had another busy year showcasing her horseman skills.

The most recent activities this past October were at The Southwest Quarter Horse Assn Show in Canutillo, New Mexico where Evan showed 3 horses in the Ranch Horse competition. This was a lot of work but she pulled-it-off as her work ethic is tremendous. The Ranch Horse Competition includes Reining, Trail, Ranch Riding, Working Cow, and Ranch pleasure.

Riding Eightball (GAR Buffalo Blue), the pair did very well. It was Eightball’s and Evan’s first time to show in the Open Class and Evan was the youngest rider. Together, they won the Open All Around Grand Champion. Riding Annie (JLG Annie Can Rap), they won the Youth All Around Grand Champion. Annie is a 3-year-old filly and did exceptionally well. Riding Gato (Big Cat), Evan and Gato won the Youth Reserve All Around Grand Champion. The combined wins are quite an accomplishment for this young competitor.

Competition that followed was at The Ranch Horse Competition Show in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Once again, Evan showed all three horses and won the “Top Hand” award for the show. Riding Eightball, they won Open All Around Reserve Champion. Riding Gato, the two won the Youth All Around Grand Champion. And riding Annie, they placed in all of the 3-year-old futurity events.

In November, Evan and Eightball were one of 15 Youth teams in the U.S. to compete at the Working Ranch Cowboy Association, (WRCA), World Show in Amarillo. They showed in the Youth Reined Cow Horse Competition. The pattern contains two areas of discipline. Dry work, which is a reining pattern and Working Cow, being where the rider must box the cow at one end of the arena, then take the cow down the fence for two fence turns then circle the cow twice in different directions or rope the cow. Evan and Eightball placed fourth in this competition. An impressive showing to cap off an impressive year of shows for Evan Hall.