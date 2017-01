By Gilda Morales

Culberson County sheriff’s deputies worked a single vehicle auto accident on west Broadway in front of the Value Inn on December 31. The accident claimed the life of a 47-year-old Van Horn man, Richard Allen, the driver. The passenger in the vehicle, Nancy Martinez Allen, was transported directly to El Paso by Culberson County EMS. According to the Sheriff’s department, the cause of the accident is still being investigated.