By Lisa Morton

The first Culberson County resident born in 2017 is David Bennett Mendoza. He arrived on January 01 at 6:59 a.m. MST at Sierra Providence East Medical Center in El Paso. Proud parents are Hillary Hillin and David Mendoza. Maternal grandparents are Lonny and Linda Hillin and paternal grandparents are Renee and Corina Mendoza.