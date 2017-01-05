Many will pay for the sins of the few

Photographed left:

CCAISD gym door kicked-in by vandals over the holiday.

Photo from CCAISD Facebook

Vandals broke into the auxiliary gym from the weight room over the New Year holiday weekend causing damage to one door where they gained entry. The weight room also used by the community will no longer be available to them. “We are saddened by the vandalism of the facility that wasused by the community”, said Superintendent Dalia Benavides. “We will continue to try to find a solution before opening the weight room again”, the Supt. added.

According to school maintenance employee, Marcial Gonzalez, nothing appears to have been stolen.