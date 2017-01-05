Soup Traveler – HUGARIAN GOULASH

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 1/2 lbs stew meat, cut into 1″ pieces

1 large onion, roughly chopped

2 tbl vegetable oil

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

2 tbl Hungarian Paprika

1 tsp Accent

1/4 c flour

2 cups beef broth, more if extra gravy is desired

sour cream, optional

Cooked rice, noodles or mashed potatoes.

In a large dutch oven or electric skillet, brown meat in vegetable oil until no longer pink, add onions and saute until translucent. While cooking; season with salt, pepper, Accent and paprika. Do not drain, sprinkle the flour over meat and onions and stir to coat meat evenly, cook additional 2-3 minutes, stirring so that it doesn’t burn.

Add beef broth and turn down heat to low and simmer until meat is tender. Gravy will thicken as it cooks. If more gravy is desired, add more broth and make a slurry of flour and water and add to goulash.

Serve over rice, noodles or potatoes and top with sour cream if desired.

This one is a winner.