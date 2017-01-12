Pirates encouraged by recent winning streak

By Coach Lonnie Flippen, VISD

The Junior High Lady Pirates returned from the Christmas break and opened the second half of their basketball season with a 30 to 15 victory over the visiting Lady Vaqueros from Sierra Blanca last Thursday. Although playing without their recent leading scorer, eighth grader Samantha Kuhlman, eighth grader, Cecilia Corral picked up the slack and led all scorers with her 12 points.

Mickie Siddiq added seven points followed by Nevaeha Mora with 6. Jaymie Sanchez had 3 points and Arleene Corral closed out the scoring for the Pirates with her two points. Bela Oldham and Jordan Miller also contributed to the Pirates third win of the season giving the young ladies a 3 and 3 record.

The Lady Pirates 30-15 win over Sierra Blanca was followed by a 26-13 victory over the Marfa Shorthorns in Marfa on Monday who defeated Valentine in earlier play by two points in a double overtime. Cecilia Corral led all scorers with her eight points followed by four Pirates who added four points each including Jaymie Sanchez, Samantha Kuhlman, Arleene Coral, and Nevaeha Mora. Mickie Siddiq scored two. Bela Oldham and Jordan Miller each contributed to the win with their defensive play. The Pirates did not allow any points to be scored in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates will host the Lady Bears from Balmorhea next Monday. The Lady Bears are the only team to hand the Pirates a real defeat having beaten the Pirates by 9 points earlier this season. In that loss, the Pirates were without two of the 8th grade starters in the second half and were only down by three points with a minute and a half left in the game. The Lady Pirates are also scheduled to play in the Sierra Blanca Invitational Tournament on January 21and the District Tournament in Marfa on February 4.