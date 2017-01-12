Wink Lady Widlcats clinch a win against Lady Eagles

Contributed by CCAISD

The Van Horn Lady Eagles dropped their district opener against the Wink Lady Wildcats in a tough game that came down to the final play of the game. The Eagles started off on a 6-0 run in the first quarter and managed to keep the lead through the end of the first half.

Wink would storm back in the 2nd half and take the lead. The Eagles battled back to pull within three with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles could not complete the comeback.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Anthony for their second game of district play.