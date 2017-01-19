Dead body found behind new Holiday Inn Express

by Sheriff Oscar Carrillo

Carle Gunther, a 62 year-old man from Stanton California was found dead Monday morning behind the Holiday Inn Express on Frontage Road East. The Holiday Inn Express, still in the building process but open with some rooms complete, had no comment for The Advocate regarding the discovery of Gunther. Gunther was later confirmed a greyhound passenger that had been left behind early Monday morning. Tickets have him boarding in California with a destination was Florida. Gunther apparently got off the bus during a 20 minute layover and walked over to the Holiday Inn Express where he was found by employees. An autopsy was ordered due to unknown cause of death. Sheriff’s Office has not been able to locate next of kin. No foul play is suspected and death may be a possible heart attack complicated by freezing overnight temperature.