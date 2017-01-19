FFA update

By Desirae Brewster,

CCAISD FFA Teacher

The Van Horn FFA Chapter has had a successful fall semester. We had a few teams compete at the District level, and even had our Ag. Issues team advance to Area, where they placed fourth. Teams that competed under Job Interview: Brock Gibson, Ag. Issues: Jaime Santa Cruz, JC Clark, Ruby Ontiveros, Beatriz Marta, and Roman Rocha, Quiz: Claris Navarette, Natalie Venegas, JC Clark, and Ruby Ontiveros.

This coming semester we have quite a few more teams that are preparing to compete. Therefore, we are hoping to make a few competitions here in the West Texas/Panhandle areas before going to District.

As for the Livestock Show, we do have a few competitors who have worked extremely hard with their projects and are looking forward to what they accomplish. Stockshow competitors, (FFA only), are Brock Gibson and Kaisy Choate. Competitors, (FFA and 4-H), are Beatriz Marta, Steven Marta, Arturo Gonzales, and Manuel Gonzales.

We will also be working alongside the 4-H members during the show, auction, and sale doing what it takes to make everything a success for the community of Van Horn to enjoy. We encourage everyone to come out to the Van Horn Community Center Saturday at 8:00 a.m. to support your local FFA and 4-H members as they show off all their hard work.