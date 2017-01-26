68th Annual Livestock Show results yield $30,850.00 at the Show

Kanon Gibson and the Grand Champion Market Steer,

Photo by Christina Voros

By Lainie Koch,

AgriLife Extention

The 2016 Annual Livestock Show was dedicated to D.H. Brewster. $30,850.00 was brought in at the auction and sale this Saturday.

Fryer Rabbit Class 1

1st Manny Gonzales, 2nd Cory Schuller, 3rd Cory Schuller, 4th Tanya Tarango, 5th Cory Schuller

6th Keane Robb, 7th Kristian Robb,

8th Jadein Tarango

Fryer Rabbit Class 2

1st Steven Marta, 2nd Jadein Tarango, 3rd Kloe Robb

4th Fermin Baeza, 5th Fermin Baeza

6th Myra Ramirez, 7th Manny Gonzales, 8th Cyrenee Tarango

9th Jadein Tarango, 10th Zerian Tarango, 11th Zerian Tarango

12th Cyrenee Tarango, 13th Zerian Tarango

Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit, Manny Gonzales, Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit, Steven Marta

Market Rabbit

1st Myra Ramirez, 2nd Tanya Tarango, 3rd Kloe Robb

4th Delilah Tarango,

Grand Champion Market Rabbit, Myra Ramirez

Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit, Tanya Tarango

Breeding Rabbits Angora

1st Arturo Gonzales, 2nd Steven Marta, 3rd Beatriz Marta, 4th Steven Marta, 5th Beatriz Marta

Breed Champion, Arturo Gonzales

Reserve Breed Champion, Steven Marta

Breeding Rabbits Californian

1st Arturo Gonzales, 2nd Steven Marta

Breed Champion, Arturo Gonzales

Reserve Breed Champion, Steven Marta

Breeding Rabbits Flemish Giant

1st Kloe Robb, 2nd Myra Ramirez

Breed Champion, Kloe Robb

Reserve Breed Champion, Myra Ramirez

Breeding Rabbits Rex

1st Kristian Robb

Breed Champion, Kristian Robb

Breeding Rabbits Satin

1st Kristian Robb

Breed Champion, Kristian Robb

Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit,

Kristian Robb

Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit, Arturo Gonzales

Senior Rabbit Showmanship, Myra Ramirez

Junior Rabbit Showmanship, Kloe Robb

Poultry

Broilers, 1st Fermin Baezam 2nd Fermin Baeza

Grand Champion Broiler, Femin Baeza

Reserve Champion Broiler, Fermin Baeza

Turkey

1st Beatriz Martam 2nd Beatriz Marta

Grand Champion Turkey, Beatriz Marta

Reserve Champion Turkey, Beatriz Marta

Grand Champion Poultry, Fermin Baeza

Senior Poultry Showmanship, Beatriz Marta

Market Goat

Light Weightm 1st Cory Schullerm

2nd Manny Gonzales, 3rd Kloe Robb, 4th Arturo Gonzales

Medium Weight

1st Cory Schuller, 2nd Kristian Robb, 3rd Cory Schuller

Heavy Weight

1st Emilio Tarango, 2nd Kloe Robb

Grand Champion Market Goat, Cory Schuller

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Emilio Tarango

Senior Market Goat Showmanship, Cory Schuller

Junior Market Goat Showmanship, Kloe Robb

Breeding Goat

1st Kristian Robb

Grand Champion Breeding Goat, Kristian Robb

Senior Showmanship, Kristian Robb

Market Lamb

Light Weight

1st Kristian Robb

Medium Weight

1st Kristian Robb, 2nd Beatriz Marta

Heavy Weight

1st Kristian Robb

Grand Champion Market Lamb, Kristian Robb

Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Beatriz Marta

Senior Showmanship, Kristian Robb

Market Swine

Duroc, 1st Kloe Robb, 2nd Samantha Fowlkes

Breed Champion, Kloe Robb

Reserve Breed Champion, Samantha Folkes

Spot

1st Beatriz Marta, 2nd Steven Marta

3rd Kloe Robb

Breed Champion, Beatriz Marta

Reserve Breed Champion, Steven Marta

Chester

1st Kaisy Choate

Breed Champion, Kaisy Choate

Hampshire

1st Stetson Owen

2nd Austin De La O

Breed Champion, Stetson Owen

Reserve Breed Champion, Austin De La O

York

1st Samantha Fowlkes

Breed Champion, Samantha Fowlkes

Light Weight Light Cross

1st Kaisy Choate

Medium Weight Light Cross

1st Delilah Tarango, 2nd Stetson Owen, 3rd Austin De La O

Heavy Weight Light Cross

Kristian Robb

Breed Champion, Delilah Tarango

Reserve Breed Champion, Kaisy Choate

Light Weight Dark Cross

1st Keane Robb

2nd Steven Marta

Medium Weight Dark Cross

1st Kristian Robb, 2nd Fermin Baeza, 3rd Keane Robb

Heavy Weight Dark Cross

1st Tanya Tarango

Breed Champion, Tanya Tarango

Reserve Breed Champion, Keane Robb

Grand Champion Market Swine, Tanya Tarango

Reserve Champion Market Swine, Samantha Fowlkes

Junior Swine Showmanship, Tanya Tarango

Senior Swine Showmanship, Stetson Owen

Market Steer

Exotic Light Weight

1st Brock Gibson, 2nd Kanon Gibson

Exotic Medium Weight

1st Kanon Gibson, 2nd Brock Gibson

American

1st Stetson Owen

Grand Champion Market Steer, Kanon Gibson

Reserve Champion Market Steer, Brock Gibson

Senior Steer Showmanship, Kanon Gibson

Rookie of the Year: Samantha Fowlkes

All Around Showman: Kristian Robb

Herdsman Award: Cory Schuller

Livestock King: Kristian Robb

Livestock Queen: Samantha Fowlkes