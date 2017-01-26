68th Annual Livestock Show results yield $30,850.00 at the Show

Kanon Gibson and the Grand Champion Market Steer,
Photo by Christina Voros
By Lainie Koch,
AgriLife Extention
The 2016 Annual Livestock Show was dedicated to D.H. Brewster. $30,850.00 was brought in at the auction and sale this Saturday.
Fryer Rabbit Class 1
1st Manny Gonzales, 2nd Cory Schuller, 3rd Cory Schuller, 4th Tanya Tarango, 5th Cory Schuller
6th Keane Robb, 7th Kristian Robb,
8th Jadein Tarango
Fryer Rabbit Class 2
1st Steven Marta, 2nd Jadein Tarango, 3rd Kloe Robb
4th Fermin Baeza, 5th Fermin Baeza
6th Myra Ramirez, 7th Manny Gonzales, 8th Cyrenee Tarango
9th Jadein Tarango, 10th Zerian Tarango, 11th Zerian Tarango
12th Cyrenee Tarango, 13th Zerian Tarango
Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit, Manny Gonzales, Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit, Steven Marta
Market Rabbit
1st Myra Ramirez, 2nd Tanya Tarango, 3rd Kloe Robb
4th Delilah Tarango,
Grand Champion Market Rabbit, Myra Ramirez
Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit, Tanya Tarango
Breeding Rabbits Angora
1st Arturo Gonzales, 2nd Steven Marta, 3rd Beatriz Marta, 4th Steven Marta, 5th Beatriz Marta
Breed Champion, Arturo Gonzales
Reserve Breed Champion, Steven Marta
Breeding Rabbits Californian
1st Arturo Gonzales, 2nd Steven Marta
Breed Champion, Arturo Gonzales
Reserve Breed Champion, Steven Marta
Breeding Rabbits Flemish Giant
1st Kloe Robb, 2nd Myra Ramirez
Breed Champion, Kloe Robb
Reserve Breed Champion, Myra Ramirez
Breeding Rabbits Rex
1st Kristian Robb
Breed Champion, Kristian Robb
Breeding Rabbits Satin
1st Kristian Robb
Breed Champion, Kristian Robb
Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit,
Kristian Robb
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit, Arturo Gonzales
Senior Rabbit Showmanship, Myra Ramirez
Junior Rabbit Showmanship, Kloe Robb
Poultry
Broilers, 1st Fermin Baezam 2nd Fermin Baeza
Grand Champion Broiler, Femin Baeza
Reserve Champion Broiler, Fermin Baeza
Turkey
1st Beatriz Martam 2nd Beatriz Marta
Grand Champion Turkey, Beatriz Marta
Reserve Champion Turkey, Beatriz Marta
Grand Champion Poultry, Fermin Baeza
Senior Poultry Showmanship, Beatriz Marta
Market Goat
Light Weightm 1st Cory Schullerm
2nd Manny Gonzales, 3rd Kloe Robb, 4th Arturo Gonzales
Medium Weight
1st Cory Schuller, 2nd Kristian Robb, 3rd Cory Schuller
Heavy Weight
1st Emilio Tarango, 2nd Kloe Robb
Grand Champion Market Goat, Cory Schuller
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Emilio Tarango
Senior Market Goat Showmanship, Cory Schuller
Junior Market Goat Showmanship, Kloe Robb
Breeding Goat
1st Kristian Robb
Grand Champion Breeding Goat, Kristian Robb
Senior Showmanship, Kristian Robb
Market Lamb
Light Weight
1st Kristian Robb
Medium Weight
1st Kristian Robb, 2nd Beatriz Marta
Heavy Weight
1st Kristian Robb
Grand Champion Market Lamb, Kristian Robb
Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Beatriz Marta
Senior Showmanship, Kristian Robb
Market Swine
Duroc, 1st Kloe Robb, 2nd Samantha Fowlkes
Breed Champion, Kloe Robb
Reserve Breed Champion, Samantha Folkes
Spot
1st Beatriz Marta, 2nd Steven Marta
3rd Kloe Robb
Breed Champion, Beatriz Marta
Reserve Breed Champion, Steven Marta
Chester
1st Kaisy Choate
Breed Champion, Kaisy Choate
Hampshire
1st Stetson Owen
2nd Austin De La O
Breed Champion, Stetson Owen
Reserve Breed Champion, Austin De La O
York
1st Samantha Fowlkes
Breed Champion, Samantha Fowlkes
Light Weight Light Cross
1st Kaisy Choate
Medium Weight Light Cross
1st Delilah Tarango, 2nd Stetson Owen, 3rd Austin De La O
Heavy Weight Light Cross
Kristian Robb
Breed Champion, Delilah Tarango
Reserve Breed Champion, Kaisy Choate
Light Weight Dark Cross
1st Keane Robb
2nd Steven Marta
Medium Weight Dark Cross
1st Kristian Robb, 2nd Fermin Baeza, 3rd Keane Robb
Heavy Weight Dark Cross
1st Tanya Tarango
Breed Champion, Tanya Tarango
Reserve Breed Champion, Keane Robb
Grand Champion Market Swine, Tanya Tarango
Reserve Champion Market Swine, Samantha Fowlkes
Junior Swine Showmanship, Tanya Tarango
Senior Swine Showmanship, Stetson Owen
Market Steer
Exotic Light Weight
1st Brock Gibson, 2nd Kanon Gibson
Exotic Medium Weight
1st Kanon Gibson, 2nd Brock Gibson
American
1st Stetson Owen
Grand Champion Market Steer, Kanon Gibson
Reserve Champion Market Steer, Brock Gibson
Senior Steer Showmanship, Kanon Gibson
Rookie of the Year: Samantha Fowlkes
All Around Showman: Kristian Robb
Herdsman Award: Cory Schuller
Livestock King: Kristian Robb
Livestock Queen: Samantha Fowlkes