Tia Juana will cheerfully provide advice for anyone that asks. Just mail your questions to “Ask Tia Juana” at PO Box 8, Van Horn, Texas 79855. All questions will remain anonymous unless there is a chance for extortion. Disclaimer: Tia Juana is not a licensed counselor or therapist and none of the advice should be considered professional.

Dear Tia,

Is it just me being picky, or does anyone else get annoyed at having to listen to someone screaming on his or her cell phone at public places? As if that weren’t bad enough, these people think that they have to talk really loud for the person on the other end to hear them? Isn’t that the purpose of a cell? It’s not like they are talking into a tin can with a string! I think the worse offenders are people with the little earphone mics…. aarrgghh! Am I being too cranky and how do I cope or deal with this?

Cranky and deaf in VH

Dear Cranky,

I believe that cell phones have gotten totally out of control. Texting is one thing, because it only involves the two people communicating, but talking on a cell in a restaurant, doctor’s office, grocery store is not acceptable. Unfortunately, nothing to do but ignore if possible and hope that they get a clue… don’t hold your breath.