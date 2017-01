Carmen Garibay and Assistant Principal Keith Reyes pictured after Principal Reyes received his new hairdo on a bet with the Senior class after local students collected 5 gallons or more of soda tabs. Mrs. Garibay is delighted at the recent participation level for donations to the Ronald McDonald House. 2nd graders were also rewarded with ice cream delivered by Damian Tarango and the Robotics class for collecting over 3,000 soda tabs.

Photo by Lisa Morton