SOUP TRAVELER – SUPER EASY ICE CREAM CAKE

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 frozen pound cake, thawed

1 1/2-2 pints ice cream, slightly thawed

Fresh berries

Whipped Topping

Removed thawed pound cake from pan and slice lengthwise into thirds.

Line the cake pan with plastic wrap and place the bottom slice of cake on the bottom. Top with half of the soft ice cream and place berries if using strawberries, slice them, on top of ice cream.

Repeat the layers starting with the middle slice of cake.

Top with top slice of cake and fold plastic wrap over top. Place the cover from the cake on top of wrapped cake and freeze 2-4 hours.

When ready to serve, remove from freezer and let stand 10 minutes to soften slightly

Top with whipped cream if desired and more fresh berries.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “