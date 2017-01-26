What the world needs now . . .

By Lisa Morton

Valentine Postmaster Leslie Williams received the official Valentine’s Day cache that will adorn thousands of personal Valentine cards this year. Valentine ISD Senior Elvis Tarango is the design entry winner for the 2017 contest with 14 entries judged this year.

While last year’s count for Valentine’s that left the small Post Offices was just over 12,000, Mrs. Williams is prepared to “double” cancel envelopes that have numbered over 30,000 in past years with destinations all over the world that include over 40 countries. The cancelation process is double as the cache can only be used singularly on February 14, 2017, Valentine’s Day.

To add this special touch to your Valentine’s, mail your addressed Valentine’s with correct postage in a larger envelope to: Postmaster, 311 W. California Avenue, Valentine, Texas 79854.