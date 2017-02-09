City Council Approves City Employee Organizational Chart

By Edna Clark

City Aldermen Lyndon McDonald, Ryan Martinez, Rudy Hinojos, Nuny Morriss, and Pam Young met with City Secretary Fran Malafronte to review and approve a new Employee Organizational Chart. Mayor Pro Temp Pam Young presided over the special called meeting in the absence of Mayor Glenn Humphries.

Under the revised Employee Organizational Chart, Utility Supervisor Dion Corralez will meet with Ms. Malafronte every Monday morning to schedule work assignments for the upcoming week. All work assignments must be completed according to Work Orders which are approved in this weekly meeting. No further word-of-mouth work orders will be approved or acted upon by City employees.

Citizens and businesses that have concerns related to the Town of Van Horn operations are encouraged to call City Hall at 432-283-2050 or stop by to insure that their needs are met.

As an update on the February 17th filing deadline for the Joint General Elections, as of Wednesday morning, February 8th, Incumbents Nuny Morriss and Lyndon McDonald have filed for Aldermen for Van Horn City Council. CCAISD Incumbent Letty Hernandez has filed for School Board Trustee.