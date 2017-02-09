Far West Texas/El Paso Regional Transportation Coordination Committee Seeks Public Input on its 2017-2022 Human Services-Public Transportation Coordination Plan

Contributed by Bob Schwab

Marfa – The Far West Texas/El Paso Regional Transportation Coordination Committee will hold a series of meetings on its proposed 2017-2022 Regional Human Services-Public Transportation Coordination plan to gather public input and comments.

The Far West Texas/El Paso Regional Transportation Coordination Committee is a collaboration of public, private and non-profit transportation providers; health and human service agencies; transportation planning and funding organizations and other stakeholders dedicated to improving mobility in the six-county far west Texas region. The Committee was established in 2006 in response to state and federal mandates to ensure that the benefits of the region’s public transportation resources are maximized throughout Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties.

Federal and state mandates call for the development of human services – public transportation plans for the purpose of providing more efficient and effective public transportation services, with an emphasis on priority populations including individuals with disabilities, individuals 65 and older, people with low incomes, veterans, children and others. The Committee submitted regional transportation coordination 5-year plans to TxDOT in 2006 and 2011 and has developed a revised plan for the 2017-2022 period.

The Plan includes an inventory of transportation resources, an assessment of regional transportation needs, and an analysis of system gaps. The plan outlines various mobility goals and objectives to address system deficiencies and realize various technology and resource opportunities. The public is invited to review and receive information on the plan and provide comments and input regarding ideas and priorities for public transportation services in their community and the region. Public input, especially from older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans and others more dependent on public transportation, is encouraged and especially welcome.

For more information, please contact Bob Schwab, Regional Transportation Coordinator for Far West Texas/El Paso Regional Transportation Coordination Committee, sponsored by El Paso County, Marfa Office, P.O. Box 1081, Marfa, Texas 79843, 915-474-5116,rschwab@epcounty.com.