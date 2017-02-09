Same Day Every Year

Valentine’s in Valentine now in 5th year

By Lisa Morton

Big Bend Brewing Company, (BBBC), from Alpine will celebrate the 5th Annual Valentine’s in Valentine on the same day it does every year. Yes, on Valentine’s Day, next Tuesday. Owner Matt Krueger hopes everyone will become accustomed to the Valentine’s date commitment of the now traditional Far West Texas reunion hosted by BBBC. Krueger told The Advocate recently, “Even though it is on a Tuesday this year, my bet is that we still have a good turnout as 80% of the turnout the last couple of years has come from within 3 hours away. Hopefully, we can continue the trend of getting good weather and having a respectful good time”.

Featured Tejano group Little Joe y La Familia will headline the event with Austin based Hard Proof and Marfa locals David Beebe and Primo Carrasco stepping on stage as well. Music and a number of food vendors including BBQ, will open with the gate at 4:00 p.m. with the event closing at 10:00 p.m. A schedule will be published this weekend for limited shuttle service from Van Horn, Fort Davis, and Alpine. For more information, go to bigbendbrewing.com or Big Bend Brewing Company on Facebook.

BBBC will unveil a special brew at the event called Total Commitment, a 14.2% Rubicon-Crossing Strong Ale. All of BBBC beers are created under the direction of Director of Brewing Operations, Jan Matysiak, and there will only be a few hundred bottles released available at the party. The label is a collaboration between BBBC executive team and their creative agency, Guerilla Suit. Previous specialty beers introduced are, 2014, El Corazon, a pricey pear lager with the label designed by Valentine artist Boyd Elder. In 2015 it was Pasion Peppermint Porter, label design by Tom Curry, and in 2016 it was SW15, a desert rauchbock with collaboration between Jamey Garza and Guerilla Suit on the label design.

The brewing and production crew recently brought home 5 medals from the 2017 Beer Army Foundation Beer War competition. There are also plans in the work for a new facility in San Antonio opening sometime this year. The additional facility will not only increase productive capacity but will allow more room for flexibility and creativity in their offerings. BBBC will finally be able to can seasonal beers, and the company is excited to have the additional space to develop a nascent barrel program. The facility in Alpine opened in 2012 and has more than doubled production each year until it hit capacity last year. Many of the increasing popular local drafts such as Tejas Lager, Terlingua Gold Ale, Frontera IPA, Big Bend Hefeweizen and Number 22 Porter. You will find many of the local flavors on draft in local pubs.

The Alpine location at 3401 US Highway 90 is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Extended hours are coming in March, Thursday through Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. opening early on Saturdays at 1:00 p.m.

BBBC Vice president of Operations, Mahala Guevara, wants the public to know, “We would love to see everyone in Valentine and remember, the event will be held rain or shine, snow or swelter”.