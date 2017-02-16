CBP Stops Methamphetamine Smuggling Attempt

PRESIDIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers working at the Presidio port of entry seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine this week. The drugs were hidden above the fuel tank of a Mercedes-Benz. The street value of the drugs is worth over half a million dollars.

“This seizure is a result of the use of modern technology and excellent officer observational skills”, said Steven Green, acting Presidio Port Director.

The drug seizure was made just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when a 1999 Mercedes-Benz A160 driven by a male Mexican citizen made entry. The driver and vehicle were referred to secondary for a closer examination. CBP Officers escorted the vehicle to an X-Ray system where the scan showed anomalies. Inspection of the undercarriage and removal of a skid plate revealed spray foam around the gas tank. Removal of the foam led to the discovery of 16 bundles hidden above the fuel tank. A sample drawn from a bundle field tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested and turned over to ICE/HSI agents to face federal prosecution for the failed smuggling attempt.

