Flu Media Availability: Nate Jones, CEO, Xlear & Dr. Gustavo Ferrar

Just as recent as an hour ago it was reported that entire school districts are having to cancel school for the remainder of the week due to the overwhelmingly large number of teachers and students that are sick with the flu. I would like to schedule a time for you to speak with Nate Jones, CEO of Xlear and Dr. Gustavo Ferrar about steps communities can take to reduce the effects of cold and flu season.

The dangers of overmedicating our children is very real, and happens too often as parents use OTC cough and cold medications. The cough, cold and flu season is still in full swing. This is the perfect time to have Dr. Gustavo Ferrer (Dr. Gus) talk to your audience about the best ways to deal with these health issues. In his new book “Cough Cures” he lets people know what to do when they feel a cough or cold coming on, simple home remedies that work, and why they work. He explains the dangers of using OTC cough and cold medications and how to use them safely and effectively.

These are facts that Dr. Gus can speak to.

1.According to the CDC there are over 78,000 acetaminophen overdoses annually

2.33,000 people are hospitalized annually

3.Roughly 80% of liver failures are related to unintentional overuse of acetaminophen found in common over the counter medications

Mucinex, Tylenol, Triaminic, Delsym, Dimetapp and most other childrens cough and cold medicines contain acetaminophen. Overdoses occur because parents often use multiple medications when treating an illness, not realizing that they contain acetameinophen. There are many other safe and natural products that people could be using before they resort to pulling out the big drug guns.

Dr. Gus can discuss topics including the use of saline nasal sprays with xylitol, natural cough syrups and solutions for different types of coughs, and foods are good for treating illness that even kids will like he even includes his grandmothers recipe for chicken soup.

Dr. Gus has recently appeared on a number of radio shows that are geared towards health and will be available to discuss his book and the valuable info that he wants to share with the public. Ways to save them money and time as they try to regain their health in the safest way possible.

Gustavo Ferrer, MD FCCP, is an experienced pulmonologist trained both in Cuba and the US, founder of the Cleveland Clinic Florida Cough Center and president of Intensive Care Experts based in Weston, Fla. An authority on respiratory ailments with more than 20 years experience, Dr. Ferrer grew up in a culture that effectively utilized herbal teas and folk remedies for coughs and colds. His new book, Cough Cures: The Best Natural Remedies and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Acute and Chronic Cough (Moxie Life Press, April 2016) challenges our Western mindset that over medicates. Dr. Ferrer offers a blend of Western and natural remedies to effectively address both acute and chronic respiratory issues. He has also translated Cough Cures into Spanish for Latin America titled Cura Tu Tos con los Remedios de Abuelita: Una Guía Completa de los Mejores Remedios Naturales y Medicinas Sin Receta Médica Para la Tos Aguda y Crónica (Moxie Life Press, October 2016) and has successfully launched this book in the Dominican Republic.

While living in Cuba, Dr. Ferrer learned effective, natural medical treatments from his grandmother, who relied on herbs to cure patients in her role as the village healer. While attending medical school in his home country for internal and pulmonary medicine in the early 1990s, he discovered professors were also secretly turning to their herbalist grandmothers when they became ill.

In 1999, while working with the native peoples of Venezuela’s Orinoco River region, he was hired by the United Nations University to serve as the Director of Respiratory Research. He emigrated to the United States the following year, where he completed his residency at Texas Tech University and received a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care at George Washington University. He joined the Cleveland Clinic Florida and led efforts to open centers of excellence for lung fibrosis and chronic cough.

Dr. Ferrer was appointed to the national steering committee for the COPD Alliance in 2011 and was invited to the White House to help shape end-of-life policies and practices in the Affordable Care Act. He left the Cleveland Clinic in 2013 to establish Intensive Care Experts, a practice dedicated to bringing high-quality medical advancements to acute care hospitals, long-term care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and home-care patients. In December 2016, he was appointed as one of the board members for the NCQA’s Geriatric Measurement Advisory Panel. He continues to be actively involved in medical research for the advancement of medicine and patient care.

` He has since received several prestigious awards, including: being listed among the Best Doctors in the US by U.S. News & World Report, Most Compassionate Doctor, Patients’ Choice Award, and multiple teaching awards. He has been featured in USA Today, NBC News, CNN en Español, the Miami Herald, and on Radio Caracol Miami. As well as in El Salvador and Honduras national newspaper.

Nate Jones has recently been a guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box and Bloomberg and featured by AOL and The Huffington Post. His Xlear’s Xylitol-based oral and nasal care products have gone from being available in 1,800 stores to more than 32,000 stores nationwide.