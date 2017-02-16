Soup Traveler – Chocolate Eclaire Torte

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.come
CHOCOLATE ECLAIRE TORTE
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
package graham crackers, chocolate or regular
2 small packages vanilla or French vanilla instant pudding
3 cups milk
8-9 ounces cool whip, thawed
Whipped chocolate frosting
Butter a 9×13 baking dish.
Mix pudding and milk together. Fold in Cool Whip.
Place a layer of graham crackers in baking dish. Pour half of pudding mixture over and spread evenly.
Top with another layer of crackers and remaining pudding mix. Top with a third layer of crackers. Press down slightly.
Spread chocolate frosting on top of torte. If needed, put frosting in microwave on defrost for a few seconds so it is easier to spread.
Cover tightly with saran wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “