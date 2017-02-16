Soup Traveler – Chocolate Eclaire Torte

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.come

CHOCOLATE ECLAIRE TORTE

package graham crackers, chocolate or regular

2 small packages vanilla or French vanilla instant pudding

3 cups milk

8-9 ounces cool whip, thawed

Whipped chocolate frosting

Butter a 9×13 baking dish.

Mix pudding and milk together. Fold in Cool Whip.

Place a layer of graham crackers in baking dish. Pour half of pudding mixture over and spread evenly.

Top with another layer of crackers and remaining pudding mix. Top with a third layer of crackers. Press down slightly.

Spread chocolate frosting on top of torte. If needed, put frosting in microwave on defrost for a few seconds so it is easier to spread.

Cover tightly with saran wrap and refrigerate overnight.

