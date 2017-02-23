Soup Traveler – CABBAGE ROLL CASSEROLE

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 1/2 lbs ground beef

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

1 small head of cabbage, roughly chopped

2 15 1/2 oz cans diced tomatoes

1 1/2 cups uncooked rice

2 cups Clamato juice, more if necessary

salt, fresh ground pepper to taste

1 tsp Accent

In a large dutch oven break up and cook hamburger until no longer pink. Add onions and saute’ until translucent.

Add cabbage, tomatoes, rice, Clamato juice and Accent. Mix well, salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer to slow cooker and cover tightly.

Cook 6-7 hours on low or 4-5 hours on high.

Go Ahead… “Just Try It!”