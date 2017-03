After 36 years of service to Culberson County, Manuel Carrillo retired on February 15, 2017. Manuel began working for Culberson County on February 6, 1981 as a mechanic’s helper. He then promoted to supervisor until his retirement date. He was presented with a plaque in honor of his service to the county. Congratulations, Manuel on your retirement and thank you for your service to Culberson County.

Photo provided by Culberson County