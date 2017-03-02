March windy season is here

Winds travel southbound across highway I-10

Photo by Lisa Morton

Though we’re still more than three weeks away from the official start of spring, a change of seasons has already begun.

The “windy season” kicked up quite a bit of dirt Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph.

A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service and means there is a high danger for fire and rapid spread because of dry conditions, low humidity and stronger winds.

Culberson County Commissioners have continued to renew the Burn Ban in the County for several months.