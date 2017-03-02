Rollover accident on Highway 90 construction zone

Photo from Facebook post

Submitted by Texas DPS

Early Monday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover in Jeff Davis County. Preliminary findings show the vehicle was traveling eastbound on US-90 approximately 6 miles west of Valentine, TX. The driver of the vehicle struck a pothole on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and roll over. The female driver of the vehicle and an infant passenger did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

A very lucky young mom and her 10 month old baby boy walked away with only a cut on her finger from this nasty roll over west of town early this morning. Road conditions between van horn and Marfa in the valentine area are not getting better due to road construction. If you are traveling or know someone who is be catious..9 accident and sad to say more to come.. slow down obey signs!!