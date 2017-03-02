SOUP TRAVELER – POTATO LEEK SOUP:

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

1 bunch ( 3 ) leeks, halved and thinly sliced

1 stick butter

2-3 tbl flour

32 ounces chicken broth

Additional water or broth if needed for thinning

1 tsp chicken base

3-4 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

2 cups + more if needed cream or milk

1 tsp Accent

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Trim off the green leaves of the leeks and discard. Slice the white part of leek lengthwise and slice each half into thin slices. Rinse well to remove any dirt in between the leaves.

In a large dutch oven or soup kettle melt the butter on medium low heat and add the sliced leeks. Saute’ until leeks are reduced by half the size and are very soft.

Sprinkle flour in and stir well to coat, let cook 2-3 minutes to allow flour to cook.

Add chicken broth, Accent and potatoes, cook, stirring occasionally until potatoes are tender.

Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Add cream or milk, adjusting the consistency to your liking. Season to taste

When ready to serve, slowly warm, DO NOT BOIL otherwise the cream will curdle.

Top with shredded cheddar cheese if desired.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “