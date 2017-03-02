SUL ROSS CONCERT CHOIR, WIND ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE MARCH 9

The Sul Ross State University Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble will perform Thursday, March 9 in Marshall Auditorium. The 7:30 p.m. concert is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the Sul Ross Music Program, the participating groups consist of talented musicians from a variety of academic disciplines and members of the community.

The first half of the concert is a “Madrigal History Tour.” Director Dr. Donald Callen Freed and the Concert Choir will take the audience through a potpourri of madrigal selections by composers Certon, Downland, del Encina, Isaac, Pilkington, and Tallis. The program will also feature Freed’s setting of “Fair Iris I Love.”

The Wind Ensemble will perform an assortment of music for developing bands, conducted by Sul Ross Music students Christian Diaz-Sosa, El Paso; Molly Ferguson, Presidio; Anna Kathryn Holmes, Cotulla; Malyssa Reed, Katy; Amber Strach, El Paso; and Nicolas Westerlink, El Paso.

A performance of Robert Jager’s “Third Suite” for Band, conducted by Dr. Jeffrey J. Meyer, concludes the concert.

For more information, contact Fine Arts and Communication, (432) 837-8218, or visit the website: http://www.sulross.edu/music.