SUL ROSS MUSIC STUDENTS TO PRESENT MARCH 7 BRASS STUDIO RECITAL

“The Brass Menagerie: A Brass Studio Recital,” will be performed Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Center. There is no admission charge and the public is invited to the recital, presented by the Sul Ross State University Music Program.

Tim Dzida (trumpet), Midland, will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Suite No. 1 for Cello (BWV 1007), translated by Jay Lichtmann, including Prelude, Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Minuet I & II and Gigue.

` Valentine Shindel (euphonium), Sanderson, will perform the Andante from Antonio Capuzzi’s “Concerto for Double Bass,” arranged by Philip Catelinet. Dr. Karrin Ford, lecturer in Music, will provide piano accompaniment.

Jonathan Guerra (trumpet), El Paso, accompanied by Ford, will play “Russian Hymn,” arranged by Major Herman Vincent. A.K. Holmes (French horn), Cotulla, will play “Laudatio (1966),” by Bernhard Krol.

The Sul Ross Brass quartet of Dzida, Guerra, Holmes and Shindel will perform Sonata No. 1 from “Vierundzwanzig neue Quatricinia (1696),” by Gottfried Reiche; and “Royal Garden Blues (ca. 1919),” arranged by Paul Nagle.

For more information, contact Fine Arts and Communication, (432) 837-8218, or visit the website: http://www.sulross.edu/music.