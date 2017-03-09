Fatal crash occurs east of Van Horn

A photo of the devestation caused in Monday’s collision.

Photo by Culberson County Sheriff’s Office

By Sgt. Moises Vasquez, Public Information Officer/ SE, Texas Department of Public Safety

Monday at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash in Culberson County. The crash occurred on IH-10 near MM 154 westbound approximately 14 miles east of Van Horn, TX. Preliminary findings indicate a traffic control truck was stationary in the right lane of IH-10 west with a pickup truck pulling a trailer also stationary directly to its front. Several road crew members were working near the trailer in front of the traffic control truck. While the members were working a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer was traveling west and for an unknown reason rear ended the traffic control truck. The traffic control truck struck the pickup and trailer that was directly in front of it and the vehicles were pushed into the workers. The impact killed two road crew members on scene and two others were transported to University Medical Center in El Paso. The driver of the truck tractor was also transported to University Medical Center.