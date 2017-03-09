Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Just read the March 02 ADVOCATE, and to my great surprise there were many mentions of Sul Ross. Oh how I love that school! My Dad attended in 1921, and I, the summer of 1960. I must remember to “plug” that school in our next Pasadena Writers Club meeting. It has small classes and concerned instructors.

I’ve been to over 20 colleges and universities, and Sul Ross is the “bestest,” as my little son used to say.

I just remembered this: In my obituary, I ask that instead of flowers for my funeral, I would appreciate all money be sent to Sul Ross State University.

Hardie Matthews,

Pasadena, Texas