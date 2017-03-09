Preserve schedules 2017 events

Kicking off March 17-19

Contributed by The Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve

The Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve will be open for hiking, biking, equestrian, picnics, photography, birding and other outdoor activities on selected days this year. Hours for Open Day events are from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm, and hours for Open Weekend events are from Friday at 8:00 am until Sunday at 4:00 pm as well.

The Davis Mountains Preserve is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Ft. Davis on Hwy. 118 (about 10 miles past McDonald Observatory and about one quarter of a mile past the Lawrence E. Wood Picnic Area). Guests will be required to sign in and out at the McIvor Conservation Center. Camping is only allowed in designated areas, and only on Open Weekends.

2017 Open Days

March 17-19 – Open Weekend

April 15 – Open Day

May 20 – Open Day

July 14-16 – Open Weekend

August 11-13 – Open Weekend

October 14 – Open Day

December 8-10 – Open Weekend

Important Reminders:

Only high clearance street legal vehicles will be allowed past the McIvor Conservation Center.

Only camp stoves are allowed, and ground fires are prohibited.

Restrooms are available at the McIvor Conservation Center.

Guests should bring their own food and drinks and plan to take their trash home with them.

Hikers should bring their own binoculars, cameras, sunscreen, hats, appropriate footwear and plenty of water to drink.

Firearms and any technology that disrupts quiet enjoyment are not permitted on the preserve.

For safety reasons, children must be supervised by their parents or other designated adults.

No pets of any kind are permitted on the preserve, other than service animals for assistance.

Madera Canyon Trail is located in the Davis Mountains Preserve, adjacent to the Lawrence E. Wood Picnic Area, and open to the public year-round from dawn until dusk. We respectfully request that hikers sign in at the trailhead kiosk prior to departing upon the trail.

The Nature Conservancy membership is not required but appreciated.

Reservations are not required at this time. For more information, contact Deirdre Hisler by email at deirdre.hisler@tnc.org or call (432) 426-2390.