Van Horn Community Christian Shelter Reopens

By Edna Clark

After closing in January, the Van Horn Community Christian Shelter is once again open for in-house overnight stays for transients and emergency services. Board of Directors President Edna Clark is proud is announce that repairs and renovations have been underway to make the Shelter better than ever.

Javier, Jennifer, and Samantha Cabezuela are working as resident managers of the Shelter. A multitude of volunteers have worked alongside the Cabezuelas in making the building a safe, secure place for those in need.

During the time that the Shelter was closed for in-house stays, Mrs. Clark arranged for overnight stays at the Sands Motel and meals by Lindseys Café and Margie’s Bakery. Donations that were made during this time have still been used to care for those in need.

Numerous local citizens have graciously agreed to work on the Board of Directors while others are donating monthly for Shelter operations. A simple way to make donations is to go to City Hall and request that a monthly donation be added to utility bills. The City Finance Director then cuts a check for the total amount of donations from utility bills for Shelter needs.

A Grand Re-opening is scheduled for April 15th when the community will be invited to see the building and results of hard work and determination. We at the Van Horn Community Christian Shelter wish to thank each and every one who has ever been a part of this worthwhile endeavor.

Anyone who would like more information, wishes to volunteer time & service, or make donations, please call 432-283-1631.