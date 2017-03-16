Culberson Hospital first in state to receive Level IV Trauma waiver

New clinic construction completion date noted

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met to hear the results of the recently completed audit report. Becky Brewster, CFO, presented the audit report for the fiscal year ending Sept 30, 2016, noting that the District had “a good year” with an “unqualified opinion.” She reported that there were no significant difficulties, the cash position was better than last year. As the District completed the year, its governmental funds reported the fund balance of $3,903,155 compared to $3,293,041 in the prior year with a $791,728 increase in net assets. This puts the District in a stable financial position.

Jonathon Voelkel, Hospital Administrator for Preferred Management Corporation, reported on the status of the Level IV Trauma waiver from the State to allow mid-level practicioners to cover the Emergency Room with specialized training and the assistance of a telemedicine program to provide services from such specialty physicians as ER doctors, neurologists, phychiatrists and cardiologists. Culberson Hospital is the first hospital in Texas to be granted such a waiver and hopes to serve as a model for other small hospitals to implement the program in the future. The system went live on March 8 with the tele—neurology component.

Judy Blazek, Project Manager, briefed the Board on the status of the clinic construction project. The project is on schedule with a projected completion date of June 3, 2017. Blazek reviewed the budget for furniture and equipment. The Board approved the purchase of various recommended items to outfit the clinic including furniture for the provider offices, waiting room furniture and equipment for the exam rooms.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

•Approved accounts payable.

•Authorized the submission of a grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture.