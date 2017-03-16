Xplosion Cheer Squad holds golf fundraiser

Xplosion Cheerleaders, sponsors, supporters and golfer tournament participants at Mountain View Golf Course last Saturday.

Photo by Veronica Mendoza

By Lisa Morton

The Xplosion Cheer Squads raised over $1,300 this past weekend hosting a golf tournament at Van Horn’s Mountain View Golf Course. The event brought in 24 players with golfers from the tri-county area and from Odessa. Course Manager Raul Rodriguez said his contacts always come through for these events with Van Horn native Chito Ramirez bringing in the Odessans.

The weather was perfect and the concessions sold by the cheer squad made the event all the better. At the end of the tournament, Rene Mendoza, Jr. of Van Horn and Alex Macias of Marfa came in on top with an even par 72 score. Second place with a score of 2 over par 74, went to Danny Urias and Cass Luna, both of Van Horn. The $100 first place and $90 second place winnings were donated back to the cheerleaders. “That’s what I love about our community,” said Rodriguez. “The support for these benefits is always good”, he added.

The two groups of cheerleaders have now paid their entry fee for their last competition in San Antonio this coming weekend, with a few other expenses for the trip also covered. Veronica Mendoza, one of the coaches and mom to a squad members said, “There is a lot of hard work that goes into competing with routine changes for almost every competition. The cheerleaders have scored in the top 3 all season, so their hard work has been rewarded. We are grateful for the support we receive from the community,” she concluded. If you’ve missed seeing these young ladies perform, you will have a chance to watch them at the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in a couple of months.